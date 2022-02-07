Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $21.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.