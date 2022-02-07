Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Reduced by KeyCorp

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Corteva in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.54.

CTVA opened at $50.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 7.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

