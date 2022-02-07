Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Boosted by Truist Financial

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $123.60 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.84. The company has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,871,232 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,549,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.