PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the construction company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PHM. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

PulteGroup stock opened at $48.74 on Monday. PulteGroup has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.21. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,786,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,526,000 after purchasing an additional 158,251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,429,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,336,000 after purchasing an additional 50,903 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,308,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,682,000 after purchasing an additional 55,564 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,450,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 79.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,823 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

