Prospect Capital (PSEC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $169.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.31 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 153.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Prospect Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prospect Capital stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.