ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 291,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 10,278,601 shares.The stock last traded at $38.97 and had previously closed at $39.11.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 708.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter valued at about $89,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

