Profund Advisors LLC Sells 14,041 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 19.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,041 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $30.58 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.85.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

