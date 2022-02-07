Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,010 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Capital International Investors grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $839,593,000 after buying an additional 59,286 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $734,013,000 after buying an additional 179,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $714,023,000 after buying an additional 142,272 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $688,129,000 after buying an additional 215,580 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $541,146,000 after buying an additional 639,060 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $227.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $126.86 and a fifty-two week high of $232.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.69.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.