Profund Advisors LLC Buys 45,305 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 152.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,305 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $116,113,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 248.6% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 9,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,839 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $48,145,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.35.

Shares of HST opened at $17.46 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

