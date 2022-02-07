Profund Advisors LLC Buys 11,222 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 598.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTLA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,813 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 979,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,393,000 after purchasing an additional 589,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,985,000 after purchasing an additional 565,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,698,000 after purchasing an additional 447,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,222,000 after purchasing an additional 375,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $95.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NTLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.