Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $823,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 138.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 4,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,106,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,273 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total value of $3,471,603.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $247,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,746 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,712 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR opened at $400.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $465.58 and a 200 day moving average of $484.57. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.51 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.