Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,143 Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA opened at $69.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.02 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.82.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $289,860.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $2,833,514.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,960 shares of company stock worth $9,978,360. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

