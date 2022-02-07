Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 11,222 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 598.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,222 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,813 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 151.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 979,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,393,000 after purchasing an additional 589,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,985,000 after purchasing an additional 565,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,698,000 after purchasing an additional 447,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 95.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,222,000 after purchasing an additional 375,933 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Shares of NTLA opened at $95.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.67. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The business’s revenue was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

