PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Reaches Market Cap of $5.92 Million (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market cap of $5.92 million and $30,948.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00052398 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.99 or 0.07190096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00056305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,630.54 or 0.99908344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00053670 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006569 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

Buying and Selling PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.