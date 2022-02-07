Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,164 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,164 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,574,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after buying an additional 759,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after buying an additional 364,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 97,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 236,260 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADVM opened at $1.52 on Monday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $149.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

ADVM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

In related news, insider Peter Soparkar purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

