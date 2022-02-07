PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Position Trimmed by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,778,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.49% of PPL worth $105,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of PPL by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.41 on Monday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.