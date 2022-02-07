Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 364,112 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $81,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth about $149,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE POR opened at $52.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $53.84.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

