Polar Capital Holdings Plc Increases Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 757,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,842 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Five9 were worth $121,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 8.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Five9 by 7.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Five9 by 12.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Five9 by 1.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Five9 by 26.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,771 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN stock opened at $124.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -148.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.24 and its 200 day moving average is $156.21. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $114.37 and a one year high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.84.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total transaction of $620,405.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock worth $4,651,122. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.