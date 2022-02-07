Polar Capital Holdings Plc Increases Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,489,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,940 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for about 0.7% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $163,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16,494.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,872,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,084,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,525,000 after purchasing an additional 627,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 572.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,750,000 after purchasing an additional 488,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $943,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,087 shares of company stock valued at $20,696,516. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.23.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $92.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.77 and a 200-day moving average of $105.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.