Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $105.24 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 76,610 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $105,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $144.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $123.31 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.53.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

