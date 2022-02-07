Polar Capital Holdings Plc Acquires 1,661,384 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 299.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,215,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661,384 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Envista were worth $92,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 63,520 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 255,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after acquiring an additional 150,956 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,656 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000.

Envista stock opened at $42.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $46.88.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Envista from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

