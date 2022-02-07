PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PNM Resources’ earnings. PNM Resources also posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PNM Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PNM Resources.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,694,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,034,000 after purchasing an additional 145,340 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,402,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,335,000 after purchasing an additional 530,157 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,847,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,908,000 after purchasing an additional 55,514 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,658,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,666,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNM stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.22%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

