Pirate Chain (ARRR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $541,184.00

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $179.49 million and approximately $541,184.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002211 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.80 or 0.00294511 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00084232 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00111548 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003400 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,077,063 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

