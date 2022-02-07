Piper Sandler Comments on Core Laboratories’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Core Laboratories in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CLB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $27.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 318.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after buying an additional 472,415 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 837,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 240,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,947,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,688,000 after buying an additional 212,688 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 186,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 526,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 177,775 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

