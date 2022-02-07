Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a peer perform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.19.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average of $46.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,666,115.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $381,708.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 507,727 shares of company stock worth $18,174,691. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 17.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after buying an additional 14,479 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 15.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after buying an additional 51,544 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 278.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 78,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

