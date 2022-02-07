Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,802,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 23,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 348,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,244,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PNW. UBS Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

Shares of PNW opened at $70.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.03.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

