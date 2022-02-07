PHX Minerals (PHX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect PHX Minerals to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PHX Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PHX opened at $2.20 on Monday. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 16,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $35,677.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 23,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $54,775.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 150,453 shares of company stock valued at $336,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 61,405 shares during the period. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

