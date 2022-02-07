Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 815 ($10.96) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 790 ($10.62).

PHNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.69) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 825 ($11.09) to GBX 804 ($10.81) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 780.75 ($10.50).

LON:PHNX opened at GBX 661.40 ($8.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of £6.61 billion and a PE ratio of -14.29. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 616.40 ($8.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 764.37 ($10.28). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 659.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 657.46.

In related news, insider Nicholas Lyons purchased 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 686 ($9.22) per share, for a total transaction of £20,237 ($27,207.58).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

