PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) versus Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Head to Head Review

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.4% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Novavax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Novavax’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.55 million N/A N/A Novavax $475.60 million 14.20 -$418.26 million ($14.81) -6.03

PharmaCyte Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax.

Risk and Volatility

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and Novavax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 1 0 0 2.00 Novavax 0 2 5 0 2.71

Novavax has a consensus target price of $245.83, indicating a potential upside of 175.20%. Given Novavax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Novavax is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -13.28% -12.99% Novavax -89.31% -149.66% -45.23%

Summary

Novavax beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc. focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

