Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Trading 19% Higher Over Last Week

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for $0.0924 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded up 19% against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $35,019.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.90 or 0.07149797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00055411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,767.45 or 0.99767842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00053683 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 72,739,348 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars.

