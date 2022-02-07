PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.00

Shares of PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.46), with a volume of 723183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.46).

PTAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.61) price objective on shares of PetroTal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.61) price objective on shares of PetroTal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get PetroTal alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of £282.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.08.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the MaraÃ±Ã³n Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.