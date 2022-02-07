Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives $24.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CFO Brian Larose acquired 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 302.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 79,577 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 574,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 133,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

