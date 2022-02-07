PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,172 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $53,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,985,000 after acquiring an additional 500,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,883,000 after acquiring an additional 426,296 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,445 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,759,000 after acquiring an additional 132,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.67. 52,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,545,453. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.39. The company has a market cap of $237.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

