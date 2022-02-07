Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after acquiring an additional 260,834 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,676,000 after purchasing an additional 170,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 140,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,878,000 after purchasing an additional 75,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 637,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,374,000 after purchasing an additional 71,562 shares during the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAG opened at $99.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.60 and a 52 week high of $114.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

