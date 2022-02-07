Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,059 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.9% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $44,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $519.37. The stock had a trading volume of 12,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,167. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49. The stock has a market cap of $230.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $530.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

