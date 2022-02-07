Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.31.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.38. The company had a trading volume of 51,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,181,677. The firm has a market cap of $249.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $142.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

