Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 236.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 860,864 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial comprises approximately 1.1% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Fidelity National Financial worth $55,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 371.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 40.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF remained flat at $$50.29 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.16. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

