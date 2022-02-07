Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,465 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $26,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

MCD traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $261.04. 11,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,363. The stock has a market cap of $195.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.10 and a 200 day moving average of $249.30. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

