Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $24.67 Million Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 335.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,968 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $24,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Black Knight by 235.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 413.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Black Knight in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Black Knight by 276.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 65.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.

BKI traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $73.33. 1,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,717. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $87.78. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average is $75.32.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.