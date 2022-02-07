Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,137 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $30,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,057 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16,649.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,082 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 9.9% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $13,179,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.90. The stock had a trading volume of 119,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,849,890. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.13. The company has a market capitalization of $201.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

