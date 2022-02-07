PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 45,261 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lessened its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 35.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,261 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 142,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 109,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 72,492 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,751,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 473.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 249,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 206,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeno Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

CNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $15.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.37. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

