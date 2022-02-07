PEAK6 Investments LLC Cuts Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

PEAK6 Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,239 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRRM. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,827,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,496,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,993,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 37.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 548,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 148,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $121,065,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $15.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 159.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.40 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 24.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

