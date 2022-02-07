Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

In other news, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $131,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 12,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $143,491.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,225 shares of company stock worth $554,782 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 399.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

