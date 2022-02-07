PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Barclays

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PYPL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.18.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL opened at $126.08 on Thursday. PayPal has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.