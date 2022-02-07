Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $249.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $244.00.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.00.

Shares of PCTY opened at $217.00 on Friday. Paylocity has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $314.49. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.34 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.75.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

