Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives $121.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $119.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.98 and a 200-day moving average of $119.74. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Paychex by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Torray LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

