Patten Group Inc. Sells 1,872 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $76.34. The company had a trading volume of 665,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,959,098. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average of $79.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.53 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

