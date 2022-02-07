Patten Group Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.5% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $145.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,442. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.54.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

