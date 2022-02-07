Patten Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,353,000 after buying an additional 177,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,908,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,463,000 after buying an additional 77,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,775,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,169,000 after buying an additional 154,506 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $235.61. 25,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,919. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $206.71 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

