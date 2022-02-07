Patten Group Inc. Buys 100 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.9% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.64. The stock had a trading volume of 112,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $237.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.39. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.87.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

